Man killed while picking up items that fell off his truck on U.S. 41

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hit and killed on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County on Tuesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet had stopped to retrieve items that fell out of his truck along U.S. 41 north of Elsberry Road.
The 81-year-old man was in the roadway picking up the items when he was hit by a Dodge van driven by Leitha Ebanks, 56, of Ruskin around 6:46 a.m.
Troopers say the man died at the scene of the crash. His identity has not been released. He lived in Bradenton.
U.S. 41 was closed while troopers investigated the accident.
