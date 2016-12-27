Kissimmee hotel fire appears intentional, state officials say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has released preliminary findings from its investigation into last week’s massive fire at the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee.

According to the initial report, several mattresses outside the structure were ignited.

“At this point in time, the cause of the fire appears to be incendiary and intentional in nature,” the fire marshal’s office said.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The fire left many low-income families homeless. Fire victims spent Christmas weekend at Disney World in Orlando. Congressman-elect Darren Soto, D-Fla. helped arrange the stay for the fire victims. Disney picked up the tab.