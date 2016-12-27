High number of crimes reported at Bradenton bar, scene of Monday homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies need the public’s help to find a killer. Someone shot and killed a man outside the El Paisano bar in Bradenton. Now he’s on the run.

The bar is no stranger to law enforcement.

At 2:30 a.m. Monday, shots were fired in front of the El Paisano bar. When deputies arrived they found 20-year-old Jose Alonzo-Lopez injured in the parking lot. He later died.

Now, deputies are looking for a person of interest, 25-year-old Carlos Valodovinos.

If the name ‘El Paisano’ seems familiar, there’s probably a good reason.

“That’s in an area that hasn’t been one of our best areas as far as crime goes over the years,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s spokesman Dave Bristow.

This year alone, deputies received ten calls for battery at the bar, and two cases of felony aggravated battery.

Since 2010, there have been a number of fights and robberies there as well.

“Unfortunately, it was not that astounding, just because there’s so much going on around here,” said resident Trader Jack.

A jewelry shop sits next door to El Paisano. Owner Jhon Pineda says the reputation is false.

Pineda has been there for years and said he feels safe. He said a few bad eggs shouldn’t influence public opinion.

“Very good people. Very nice people,” said Pineda.

The bar owners have worked with the sheriff’s office to make it safer.

“They have brought in security there, they have cameras there so they’re trying to take steps to try and prevent something like this,” explained Bristow.

The sheriff’s office will continue patrols near El Paisano and they’re determined to put the case to rest.

It’s unclear right now if this person of interest is still in the area. If you know anything, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s office.

If caught, the suspect would be charged with murder.

