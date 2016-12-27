Headlines: Bald eagle awaits hatching of eggs; Teen shot defending mother; Mall fights break out across US

Image from Dick Pritchett Real Estate's Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.
Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, December 27.

Another partly cloudy, very warm and muggy afternoon ahead with a few isolated afternoon showers possible, mainly inland. See your full forecast here

Police: Hillsborough boy, 15, shot while defending mother. Read more
Mall fights across the U.S. send post-holiday shoppers scrambling for exits. Read more
WATCH LIVE: SW Florida bald eagles await hatching of 2 eggs – See here
Cab driver shot by masked suspect in Largo. Read more
Empty electronics boxes on the curb after Christmas attract thieves, police say. Read more
WATCH: Viral Trends of 2016 – See here!

