Headlines: Bald eagle awaits hatching of eggs; Teen shot defending mother; Mall fights break out across US

Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, December 27.
TODAY’S WEATHER
Another partly cloudy, very warm and muggy afternoon ahead with a few isolated afternoon showers possible, mainly inland. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Police: Hillsborough boy, 15, shot while defending mother. Read more
Mall fights across the U.S. send post-holiday shoppers scrambling for exits. Read more
WATCH LIVE: SW Florida bald eagles await hatching of 2 eggs – See here
Cab driver shot by masked suspect in Largo. Read more
Empty electronics boxes on the curb after Christmas attract thieves, police say. Read more
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT
WATCH: Viral Trends of 2016 – See here!