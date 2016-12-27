Brandon woman arrested for maliciously punishing child

Melissa Hayes-Brown
BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested after physically abusing a child for punishment Monday night.

Officials said Melissa Hayes-Brown struck the unidentified child approximately 50 times with her closed fist, a crutch and a stick.

The child suffered multiple welts the size of tennis balls all over his or her body.

The child’s neck was reportedly black and purple with scratches the shape of finger prints.  The purple marks covered the child’s entire neck, appearing as though Hayes-Brown choked the child.

Hayes-Brown allegedly punched the child in the face, causing a black and swollen eye, as well as one knot on the back of the head.

She also allegedly bit the child on the back shoulder, causing a welt in the shape of teeth marks.

Officials said Hayes-Brown “maliciously punished the child for several hours.”

The child’s relation to the woman, if any, was not released.

