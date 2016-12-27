2 dogs killed, 1 person injured in Polk Co. fire

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
(Source: Polk County Fire Rescue on Facebook)
(Source: Polk County Fire Rescue on Facebook)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A person was injured and two dogs were killed in a fire in Polk County Tuesday afternoon.

(Source: Polk County Fire Rescue on Facebook)
(Source: Polk County Fire Rescue on Facebook)

Polk County Fire Rescue officials confirmed crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby trailer park on Woodland Avenue just after 1 p.m.

One of the homes nearby sustained damage from the fire.

Four men and one woman who lived in the home were displaced.

The Red Cross was called to assist them with food, clothing and shelter.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen, though the exact cause was not clear.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s