2 dogs killed, 1 person injured in Polk Co. fire

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A person was injured and two dogs were killed in a fire in Polk County Tuesday afternoon.

Polk County Fire Rescue officials confirmed crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby trailer park on Woodland Avenue just after 1 p.m.

One of the homes nearby sustained damage from the fire.

Four men and one woman who lived in the home were displaced.

The Red Cross was called to assist them with food, clothing and shelter.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen, though the exact cause was not clear.

The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.