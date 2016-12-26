Woman hands wine-filled sippy cup to son, 5, during traffic stop

LOVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.
Twenty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Louise Floyd is now charged with driving under the influence and child endangering.
Police say they stopped Floyd after getting a call Friday about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb in the northeast Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.
They say Floyd acknowledged giving the cup with wine to her son to hold during the traffic stop.
She is scheduled for a Jan. 11 court appearance. A message left Saturday for her attorney was not returned.
