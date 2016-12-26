Winter wonderland takes shape from ‘icicle farm’

(WMTV) A winter wonderland is taking shape in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

What started as a small idea for Brent Christensen and his family, has turned into a family activity for all. He’s turned something as simple as ice, into a magical castle.

“We have a fascination, at least most of us, with ice,” Christensen explained. “It’s kind of unpredictable…you can make bridges and tunnels and all kinds of cool stuff.”

It all starts at what he calls the icicle farm. They are harvested, put at the top of a tower and sprayed with water to grow taller and taller.

“This was actually an icicle like the one on top of it and then it catches enough water and gets to a point where we can climb up and put another layer on it,” Christensen explained.

