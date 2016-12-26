Winter wonderland takes shape from ‘icicle farm’

WMTV Published:
(Source: WMTV)
(Source: WMTV)

(WMTV) A winter wonderland is taking shape in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

What started as a small idea for Brent Christensen and his family, has turned into a family activity for all. He’s turned something as simple as ice, into a magical castle.

“We have a fascination, at least most of us, with ice,” Christensen explained. “It’s kind of unpredictable…you can make bridges and tunnels and all kinds of cool stuff.”

It all starts at what he calls the icicle farm. They are harvested, put at the top of a tower and sprayed with water to grow taller and taller.

“This was actually an icicle like the one on top of it and then it catches enough water and gets to a point where we can climb up and put another layer on it,” Christensen explained.

Click here to read more on this story.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s