Visitors flock to Sarasota beaches to enjoy near record temperatures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) The weather is warm enough that tourists and locals made it a beach day on Monday

In Florida, you’d expect warmth this time of year, but not like what was experienced on Monday.

Tampa Bay faced near record temperatures this holiday and Chris Proch is not complaining.

“It’s awesome!” said Proch.

He and his family came down from Washington D.C. for just this very reason.

“It’s always nice to take pictures and show friends, we’re on the beach and its Christmastime, and like to rub it in a little bit,” said Proch.

He’s not alone. Visit Florida said during the holiday season last year, nearly 26 million people came to the Sunshine State.

Many arrived from Canada, the UK and northern states. Even higher numbers are expected this year.

Sure, the view is nice, but you can’t please everybody.

“[I prefer] a cold Christmas,” said 5-year-old Julian Proch.

Visit Florida says some of the top states where visitors come from include New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.