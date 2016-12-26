Tampa nightclub shooting sends two to local hospitals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An early morning shooting outside of a Tampa nightclub has sent two people to local hospitals.

This all happened on Sunday morning around 1:40 a.m. at Club Viva on North Armenia Avenue.

According to the Tampa Police Department, two people were shot outside of the club, one in the side and one in the neck. One person was taken to Tampa General Hospital and the other to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

This isn’t the first time law enforcement has responded to the club because of a shooting.

In August of last year, at least three men were shot while on the dance floor at Club Viva. Police estimate more than 500 people were inside the club at the time of that shooting.