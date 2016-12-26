Tampa Bay area stores see post-Christmas flurry of activity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Christmas chaos isn’t over yet! Shoppers hit the stores today to return the gifts they didn’t like and to buy the ones they didn’t get.

With long lines, returns and exchanges, it seems like Santa didn’t make everyone happy this year.

“For me right now it’s all about my kids and I got to get some exchanges to get the right things they want,” said shopper Brian Crisorio.

“I’m just here to change out the things I got so I can use them,” said Ashton Reynolds at the Target on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

“I bought the wrong computer game for the wrong gaming system so now I am delaying Christmas by 24 hours by getting him what he really wants,” said Charles Reynolds.

A team leader at Target says he plans for this every year.

“You’re going to see a lot of guest traffic that’s going to come in for those who want to make returns for items that they weren’t happy with or those who want to come in with their gift cards and make some more purchases,” said Mario Morales.

Shoppers were certainly itching to spend more money today after an already expensive holiday.

“Anything that says clearance, I’ll take a look at it,” said Crisorio.

“That’s what it’s all about, just spending all the Christmas money that you get,” said Jessica Thompson.

“We’re going to swing by the electronics department to see if I can find a better fit bit,” said Reynolds.

Regardless what brings shoppers in today, retailers say they’ll take any reason.

“Every post-holiday we always see business increase and we are always very busy so we can definitely see some great sales today,” said Morales.

See more at 6 tonight on WFLA News Channel 8.