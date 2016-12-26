Scrub jay population dwindles to 3 in Hillsborough County

ap By Published:
Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons/VvAndromedavV
Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons/VvAndromedavV

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – No more than 9,500 scrub jays are believed to be flitting about Florida, the only place in the world where the blue-and-grayish-brown birds can be found.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the loneliest scrub jay population of all may be the three males living in Hillsborough County, down from four just last summer.

Scrub jays numbered as many as 45,600 in the late 1800s. They don’t migrate and they can’t adapt to terrain other than sandy soil with sparse scrub and short trees. Their habitat is disappearing because of developments both natural and man-made.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is partnering to rebuild the scrub jay population in Hillsborough County and across Florida so the bird might someday be removed from the federal threatened species list.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s