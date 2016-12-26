Police look for suspect in Winter Haven Christmas robbery

Image: Winter Haven Police Department
Image: Winter Haven Police Department

WINTER HAVEN, FL (WFLA) — Police in Winter Haven are looking for a man they say robbed a Circle K convenience store on Christmas.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. the suspect walked into the Circle K convenience store, located at 1000 1st S. and demanded the cashier handover all of the money in the drawer. The suspect kept one hand inside of his pocket indicating he had a weapon, though none was seen by the cashier. The cashier was not injured.

Police say the suspect left heading north out of the parking lot and then east on Avenue J SE.

If anyone can identify please contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

