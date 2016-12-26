PHOTOS: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office creates own ‘Elf on Shelf’ with funny results

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Staff at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office got creative over the Christmas holiday and created their own “Elf on a Shelf.” The results are pretty funny.

The PCSO’s “Elf on a Shelf” is actually Deputy Sheriff Jacob Arbogast, who in real life is 6’ 8” tall. Arbogast transformed into an Elf nicknamed Arbo for the photo shoot. The resulting photo collection received hundreds of likes on Facebook.

“Deputy Arbogast has been a great sport and didn’t seem to mind being much smaller for photos than he is in real life. He was even recognized as being “Arbo the Elf” on a recent call for service,” wrote the PCSO in a humorous Facebook post that showed funny photos of little Arbo in many locations.

“We hope you have had as much fun keeping up with “Arbo” as we did placing him in different places – and we hope your Christmas was magical!,” said the PCSO in the Facebook post.