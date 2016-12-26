Pasco Co. deputies asking for help locating 2 who may have information about homicide

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man related to a homicide in Port Richey Friday night, but are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two other people who may have information.

The sheriff’s office confirmed they have arrested William Gaston for fleeing to elude, related to the death of Anthony Fontana, who was shot and killed Friday at 10380 Maplewood Drive.

Deputies are asking the public for help locating Kyle Young, 29, of Maplewood Avenue in Port Richey, and Terry Carroll, 33, of Bayleaf Drive, Bayonet Point.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts either Young or Carroll is asked to call 911 immediately.

