Headlines: St. Pete Bowl underway; Cash in unwanted gift cards; Remembering George Michael

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
bowl

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, December 26.

TODAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy and muggy. Near record warmth again today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
After Christmas, fans flock to St. Petersburg Bowl at Tropicana Field. Read more
Police look for suspect in Winter Haven Christmas robbery. Read more
Scrub jay population dwindles to 3 in Hillsborough County. Read more
Pop superstar George Michael dies of heart failure at 53. Read more
How to cash in on unwanted gift cards. Read more
Couple spends Christmas with newly-adopted foster children. Read more
Christmas tree recycling programs available in Pinellas Co. Read more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT
WATCH: Viral Trends of 2016 – See here!

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s