Headlines: St. Pete Bowl underway; Cash in unwanted gift cards; Remembering George Michael

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, December 26.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy and muggy. Near record warmth again today with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

After Christmas, fans flock to St. Petersburg Bowl at Tropicana Field. Read more

Police look for suspect in Winter Haven Christmas robbery. Read more

Scrub jay population dwindles to 3 in Hillsborough County. Read more

Pop superstar George Michael dies of heart failure at 53. Read more

How to cash in on unwanted gift cards. Read more

Couple spends Christmas with newly-adopted foster children. Read more

Christmas tree recycling programs available in Pinellas Co. Read more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

WATCH: Viral Trends of 2016 – See here!