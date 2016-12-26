Get free Starbucks drink through the end of the year

Want a free coffee? You may be in luck, as Starbucks is in the middle of its “10 Days of Cheer.”

Starbucks is giving away a free tall espresso drink to customers from 1 to 2 p.m. at 100 of its coffeehouses around the country each day — in what it’s calling pop up cheer parties.

For example, on Monday, Starbucks at 7299 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park, is participating.

The store locations change each day and are posted on www.StarbucksCheer.com.

Starbucks is also offering “cheer cards,” which offer discounts on drinks and food, at participating Starbucks stores.

The 10 days of cheer event runs through January 2, 2017.