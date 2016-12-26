Couple spends Christmas with newly-adopted foster children

(WFLA) — Scott Elsass and Curtis Martin are two gentleman who together have fostered 49 children. They believe it is the most phenomenal thing they’ve ever done.

News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey covered a story last Christmas on what it’s like fostering children at Christmas. They were fostering three siblings at the time.

Fast forward to this Christmas, and those three siblings never have to worry about being split up in the foster care system, or wondering where their next Christmas will be.

Elsass and Martin have adopted them.

2016 brought more wonderful surprises to Elsass and Martin. They were allowed to legally marry which eliminated legal issues and secured benefit rights to family members if one were to die. And they were able to both adopt the children with joint names on the birth certificates.

Elsass and Martin now have six adopted foster children. Martin says it’s important that the kids know they have a forever home, a place we’re they belong and are loved.

Some of their Christmas traditions include staying in pajamas all day, then jumping in the pool. They also celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas and cook the Seven Fishes, which is a tradition for their Italian-American child.

The Elsass-Martin family transcends race, cultural, religion and sexual orientation barriers to create a loving happy home.

Elsass sweetly describes their family as traditional — but so not traditional.