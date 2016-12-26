After Christmas, fans flock to St. Petersburg Bowl at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The day after Christmas began with cowbells and cold drinks for football fans in St. Petersburg, up early to watch Mississippi State and Miami University of Ohio duke it out at Tropicana Field.

Obviously, there is no snow in the forecast for the St. Petersburg Bowl, which fans from Ohio saw as a good excuse to travel down south and watch some football.

“Right now, it’s very cold, but we are looking to make the weather nice again with a bowl win,” said Nolan Lissman, a freshman at Miami University.

Richard Bearden is predicting a Mississippi State win, but can agree with Miami University fans on one thing: the weather.

“It’s a lot colder at home!” said Bearden.

The St. Petersburg Bowl has been played annually since 2008. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

