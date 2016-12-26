7-year-old Hernando girl ejected from Jeep, in critical condition

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida troopers say a 7-year-old girl was not wearing a seat belt when she was ejected from a Jeep on Christmas night. The little girl is hospitalized in critical condition.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the girl and a 12-year-old boy were passengers in a Jeep driven by Tyler Zappa, 33, of Spring Hill.

Zappa was driving the Jeep on La Rose Road at 8:41 p.m. when the Jeep went over a bump and ejected the girl, who was in the back seat.

The girl was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

The 12-year-old boy and Tyler Zappa were wearing seat belts, according to an arrest affidavit.

Zappa was cited for careless driving and seatbelt violations.