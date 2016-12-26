16-year-old arrested in St. Pete after ramming police cruiser with stolen car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Monday after he rammed a deputy’s police cruiser with an allegedly stolen car.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office confirmed deputies initially found the stolen vehicle near 38th Avenue and 68th Street.

Deputies did not pursue the vehicle, but monitored it, finally locating the driver traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving back and forth in the road, on 78th Lane North.

Deputies initiated a precision immobilization technique, temporarily stopping and disabling the vehicle.

Jatez Boyd, 16, allegedly repeatedly rammed the front end of the deputy’s cruiser, using the stolen car to push the cruiser backwards towards the deputy standing outside his cruiser, challenging Boyd at gunpoint.

Boyd then fled the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies followed Boyd once again and issued a second precision immobilization technique near 40th Avenue North, causing Boyd to lose control of the vehicle and crash into two unoccupied parked cars at 3901 66th Street North.

Boyd then reportedly fled the vehicle on foot.

Deputies pursued him on foot and he was apprehended without further incident.

Boyd was transported to St. Petersburg General Hospital for minor injuries.

No deputies were injured.

Boyd was also listed as a missing juvenile/runaway.

Boyd is charged with grand theft motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving without a valid license and possession of marijuana.