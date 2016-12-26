15-foot Menorah included in Tampa Chanukah celebration Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-foot Menorah will be lighted at Tampa City Hall Plaza on Monday, Dec. 26 followed by a community-wide celebration on the third night of Chanukah.

City Hall’s menorah is one of thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

“The Menorah serves as a symbol of Tampa’s dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship G-d freely, openly, and with pride. Specifically in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution, the Menorah takes on profound significance, embodying both religious and constitutional principles,” said Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski, who organized the lighting.

The Tampa ceremony will feature Professional Break-dancers, Popcorn, Latke Demo by Publix, Face Painting, Gyroscope, LIVE Music, Cotton Candy, Balloon Artist, Spray Paint Artist, Caricaturist, Crafts 4 Kids, and The Hebrew Academy Choir.

Throughout the State of Florida, Chabad will be presenting other Chanukah events and celebrations, including public menorah lightings, giant menorahs made out of ice and Legos, Menorah Parades, Latkes parties, Giant Dreidel Houses,”Chanukah Wonderlands” and more.