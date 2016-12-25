VIDEO: Upstate postal worker sings ‘O Holy Night’ while sorting mail

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Tommy Green is delivering more than mail and holiday packages this time of the year.

The Upstate postal worker is bringing cheer and smiles at the Anderson Post Office where he was recently taped singing ‘O Holy Night.’

Melanie Stroud Rudder filmed video of Green singing while he sorted mail.

“We have been so busy delivering parcels this year but Christmas is not Christmas at the Anderson Post Office without Tommy singing for us. Let us not forget the true reason for this holiday season. I love my postal family,” Melanie wrote in the post.

Rudder tells 7 News that Green sings all the time. She has worked at the post office for 18 years and said Green sings ‘O Holy Night’ every Christmas.