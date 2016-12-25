VIDEO: Santa rides jet board near Treasure Island Beach

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Who knew Santa is such a talented jet boarder?
No doubt, jet boarding is a great treat after spending a long night delivering Christmas gifts around the world.
Thanks to WFLA News Channel 8 viewer Cassidy Klier who sent us this video of Tyler Davis jet skiing near Treasure Island Beach on Christmas.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.