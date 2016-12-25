WATCH: TN wildfire survivor ‘Charles the Pig’ happy to return home from hospital

(WBIR) — A symbol of Smoky Mountain resilience is finally safe at home.

Charles the Pig survived last month’s wildfires by burrowing into the mud. His owners, the Holmes family, had to run for their lives with just the clothes on their backs.

A neighbor found him the next day, near the bottom of the Holmes’ driveway, alive and burrowed into the mud.

Charles spent the last three weeks at the UT Veterinary Medical Center in Knoxville, recovering from serious burns and smoke inhalation, and on Tuesday, with his backside happily wagging, it was time to go home with his family.

Read more: http://on.wbir.com/2ig1UKh