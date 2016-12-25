Pasco Deputy K9s help catch burglary suspect on Christmas morning

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies earned themselves an extra special holiday dinner after they helped catch a burglary suspect on Christmas morning.

PCSO deputies Gondek and Pennell responded to an alarm that went off at the AT & T store at 1408 Dale Mabry Highway on Christmas morning.

K9 Deputy Hall and K9 Deputy Chris also responded and began tracking near the scene.

K9 Deputy Chris discovered a large backpack one mile away from the AT & T store. Inside the backpack were numerous items from the store.

K9 Deputy Chris then found the burglary suspect hiding behind a home about ¼ mile from the location where the backpack was found.

The suspect, who was later identified as David Frey II, ran into a pond, to try to get away from K9 Deputy Chris.

Deputies captured Frey, 35, who was arrested.

