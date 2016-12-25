Ex-Wham singer George Michael dead at 53

(WFLA) — Singer George Michael has died at age 53, according to his publicist.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, Michael is best known for his career singing with Wham in the 1980’s before continuing on in a solo career.

The singer’s publicist told BBC News Michael passed away at his Oxfordshire home.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the singer’s publicist said in a BBC report.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The BBC reported that police are treating the death as unexplained, but there were no suspicious circumstances.

Michael was known for songs like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Last Christmas” among others. The 80’s heartthrob saw his success continue into the 90’s with a chart-topping solo album “Faith” that he released in 1987, according to NBC News.

As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.

Michael, with startling good looks and an easy stage manner, formed the boy band WHAM! with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley in the early 1980’s. Helped by MTV, the cheerful duo easily crossed the Atlantic to become popular in the United States.

