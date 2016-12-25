Citrus Sheriff’s Office issues arrest warrant on armed and dangerous suspect

FLORAL CITY, Fl. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed and dangerous suspect who assaulted three people early Sunday morning in Floral City.

Jesse Joseph Prive, 31, is a convicted felon with an extensive arrest record.

According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report deputies were dispatched to a residence on US 41 in Floral City just after 3 am in response to a disturbance call. Deputies met up with two of the victims – Prive’s roommate Michael Hanson and his girlfriend Ashley Brower.

Both suffered stab wounds and were transported to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson where they were treated and released. Both victims identified Prive as their attacker.

A third victim, Prive’s girlfriend Melissa Dye initially fled the residence with the suspect but later returned and was questioned by investigators. An arrest warrant was issued for Prive’s arrest on two counts of attempted murder.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on Prive’s whereabouts call 9-1-1, do not approach him. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Citrus Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.