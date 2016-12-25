3 Tampa Bay area hotels accused of price gouging after Hurricane Matthew

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Three Tampa Bay area hotels are accused of price gouging after Hurricane Matthew. Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a complaint that says that one of the hotels increased prices by 300 percent.

This week, Attorney General Bondi announced three actions filed against the businesses alleging price gouging during the State of Emergency declared for Hurricane Matthew.

“As Hurricane Matthew strengthened into a dangerous category four storm, more than a million Floridians and visitors were urged to evacuate,” said Attorney General Bondi.

“Many of these people turned to these businesses for safe shelter but could not afford a room. During any emergency, it is extremely important that we come together as Floridians to ensure our citizens and visitors are safe. I personally visited one of these locations during the State of Emergency and was disgusted by the way people seeking shelter were treated.”

In the first action filed in Hillsborough County, the Attorney General’s Office alleges Mitch & Murray Hotels, Inc., d/b/a Days Inn/MPR LLC, a business located in Tampa and owner Jamil Kassam, engaged in unconscionable pricing practices during the State of Emergency.

According to the complaint, as many Floridians sought refuge in the Tampa Bay area, this Days Inn raised room rates for at least 23 guests by a minimum of 70 percent and up to 300 percent, charging some guests $150 more than the average nightly rate paid prior to the State of Emergency.

Additionally, the hotel allegedly forced a number of existing guests who reserved rooms and checked in prior to the evacuation days, to vacate because they could not afford the grossly increased nightly rate.

Attorney General Bondi’s Office also filed a complaint in Pinellas County against Shanti CC Clearwater, LLC, d/b/a Red Roof Inn Clearwater, Shanti CC Holding, Packard Hospitality Management, LLC, and Michael Goldstein for allegedly charging unconscionable and excessive prices during the State of Emergency.

According to the complaint, Red Roof, located in Clearwater, raised room rates for at least 27 guests by 80 percent and up to 200 percent, with some guests being charged $140 more than the average nightly rate paid prior to the State of Emergency.

In the third action, Attorney General Bondi’s Office filed a complaint in Polk County against, SKAN, LLC, a Florida Corporation d/b/a Sleep Inn & Suites, and Nilayam S. Patel, Suresh B. Patel and Kusum S. Patel for allegedly charging unconscionable and excessive prices during the State of Emergency.