Victims of Hurricane Matthew reminded to submit insurance claims

Pinellas County residents who are National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy holders and have suffered damages or losses from impacts of Hurricane Matthew are reminded to submit a Proof of Loss within 120 days from the date of their flood loss.

Policyholders affected by Hurricane Matthew in early October must submit a Proof of Loss directly to their flood insurance company within 120 days after the date of the flood loss. The submission date was extended at the request of the state of Florida from 60 to 120 days from the date of loss.

A Proof of Loss is a policyholder’s statement of the amount of money being requested, signed and sworn to by the policyholder with documentation to support the amount. The Proof of Loss statement is included in the claim package that documents flood losses. Information regarding Proof of Loss can be downloaded at fema.gov/media-library/assets/documents/9343. The Proof of Loss is not the claim.

A policyholder who suffers flood damage to NFIP insured property has only one claim arising from that event. An NFIP claim may have more than one Proofs of Loss with documentation packages submitted in support of that claim. Any documentation package submitted should include:

Photos or video of your flood damage

A comprehensive and itemized list of what was damaged;

Receipts, if possible, for damaged items along with any other supporting documents that show the value of what you lost.

Applicants should closely monitor the insurance claim process after reporting a loss. An insurance adjuster hired by the NFIP insurer may provide a proof of loss form to the policyholder and may help complete it. The adjuster may also provide information about the flood insurance claim process.

If policy was issued by a Write Your Own program-participating insurance company, applicant needs to contact the insurance agent or carrier directly to find out the proper address for submitting the Proof of Loss. If policy was issued by FEMA through the NFIP Direct Servicing Agent, the only addresses to which the Proof of Loss must be sent is the following:

Regular Mail: NFIP Direct Servicing Agent, P.O. Box 2966, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201

Overnight Mail: NFIP Direct Servicing Agent, 7701 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210

For more information regarding the NFIP claim process, applicants may contact their insurance provider, visit floodsmart.gov or call the NFIP toll-free number at 1-888-356-6329 (TTY 1-800-427-5593). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.