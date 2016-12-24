USDA: Veal products recalled, possible E. Coli contamination

Washington, D.C. (WSPA) – The US Department of Agriculture says that Gold Medal Packaging Inc., from Rome, N.Y. is recalling approx. 4,607 lbs. of boneless veal products that may be contaminated with E. Coli O26 and O25.

The veal trim and top bottom sirloin (TBS) products that are being recalled were produced between August 16 and October 25, 2016.

The listed products subject to the recall are:

60-lb. boxes containing “BONELESS VEAL”.

2,387-lb. bin containing “TBS”.

The USDA mark of inspection will have the establishment number “EST. 17965”.