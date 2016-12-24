Thonotosassa crash claims life of 11-year-old boy

THONOTOSASSA, Fl. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old Hillsborough County boy was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US 301 in Thonotosassa.

Daniel J. Morales was pronounced dead at the scene just before 3 pm.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report the child was a passenger in a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Magdalena Morales of Thonotosassa. Morales, 26, was traveling southbound on Walker Rd. approaching the US 301 intersection when she failed to yield to traffic.

Her vehicle was struck by a 2000 Volkswagen Cabriolet driven by 53-year-old Joy Confer of Riverview. Confer and her passenger, 49-year-old Timothy Hicks of Riverview, both suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene and released.

Morales was transported to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.