Tampa Intl. Airport to hold job fair for 300 positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you know someone in the restaurant industry who is looking for a job, you might want to let them know about 300 positions that will be available at a Tampa International Airport job fair.

TIA will host its largest concessions job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board Room.

Airport concessionaires are looking to fill 300 positions for restaurants that are scheduled to open in early 2017.

More hiring opportunities will continue to arise as additional concessions open throughout 2017. Roughly 40 new shops and restaurants will open at TIA as part of the ongoing concessions redevelopment program.

The openings come as part of the airport’s comprehensive concessions overhaul that will bring 69 new shops and restaurants to TIA.

Participants in the January job fair include the companies representing Ulele, Goody Goody, Burger 21, Cigar City, Fitlife Foods, Chick-fil-A and Illy Espressamente. The hourly positions include openings for baristas, cooks, line cooks, cashiers, prep personnel, station attendants, logistics specialists and operations supervisors.

More than 40 percent of the new food and beverage concepts will be dedicated to local brands, including such favorites as Ulele, Four Green Fields and Buddy Brew Coffee.

In 2016, TPA saw 23 new shops and restaurants open. For more information on concessions opportunities at Tampa International, please visit us online at http://www.TampaAirport.com/employment-opportunities.