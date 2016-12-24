‘Secret Life of Pets’ characters coming to Universal’s Superstar Parade

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
(Source: Universal Florida)
(Source: Universal Florida)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of “The Secret Life of Pets” can see their favorite characters in the Universal Superstar Parade.

The theme park announced in a blog post that visitors to Universal will be able to laugh at the antics of Max and his friends Duke, Leonard, Gidget, Chloe and more.

Performers will flip, balance, and rebound on the Central Park-themed float while dancers whirl across the streets.

Visitors can meet their favorite characters as the pets and performers on the floats put on a special show and “meet and greet” in front of Mel’s Drive-In.

Universal’s Superstar Parade performs daily, check the park map for parade times for your next visit.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s