‘Secret Life of Pets’ characters coming to Universal’s Superstar Parade

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of “The Secret Life of Pets” can see their favorite characters in the Universal Superstar Parade.

The theme park announced in a blog post that visitors to Universal will be able to laugh at the antics of Max and his friends Duke, Leonard, Gidget, Chloe and more.

Performers will flip, balance, and rebound on the Central Park-themed float while dancers whirl across the streets.

Visitors can meet their favorite characters as the pets and performers on the floats put on a special show and “meet and greet” in front of Mel’s Drive-In.

Universal’s Superstar Parade performs daily, check the park map for parade times for your next visit.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters