Pasco Sheriff’s deputies identity Friday night homicide victim

Investigators have identified Gaston as a possible witness to Friday night's shooting in Port Richey.
PORT RICHEY, Fl. (WFLA) – Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim in Friday night’s homicide in Port Richey.

Anthony Fontana, 47, was found shot to death in the front yard of a residence in the 10000 block of Maplewood Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene

According to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report deputies were dispatched to that location in response to a disturbance call. They found the victim just before 10:30 pm.

Detectives wish to speak to a possible witness in the case, 29-year-old William Gaston. The Port Richey man may be driving a red Nissan Altima. If you have seen Gaston or the vehicle or have any other information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact Tampa Bay Crime Stoppers at 1-800-703-8477 (TIPS).

 

