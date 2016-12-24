Lake Wales woman shot, killed after pulling knife on Polk deputy

LAKE WALES, Fl. (WFLA) – A Lake Wales woman was shot and killed Saturday by a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy after she pulled a knife and threatened him with it.

The incident occurred just before 2 pm at 7342 Hastings Rd.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report Miriam Ann Savino called 9-1-1 at 1:32 pm claiming her son needed help. She then hung up; an emergency communications specialist attempted to call her back for more information but the calls went right to voicemail.

Savino once again called 9-1-1 and claimed her son was in the hospital and that her situation was a matter of ‘life and death.’ Deputy David Lockard responded to Savino’s residence where he found no signs of a medical emergency.

The 26-year-old deputy had just cancelled the call for emergency medical personnel when Savino came at him the weapon. The report states that Lockard, fearing for his life, fired his service revolver at his attacker.

“He frantically came on the radio and said shots fired; she pulled a knife on me and I shot her. Send EMS,” explained Polk Sheriff Grady Judd. “He began to give emergency first aid until EMS arrived.”

The 53-year-old Savino was airlifted by helicopter to Osceola Regional Medical Center where she later died. Deputy Lockard – who has been with the sheriff’s office since November, 2011 – is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Savino was no stranger to law enforcement in Polk County. She had been arrested on five previous occasions on battery charges since 2004. Judd gave information on a 2010 Savino arrest that involved first responders.

“Apparently she was charged with battery on two law enforcement officers,” he said. “There was some kind of weapon [involved.}”

He added that there will be numerous investigations into Saturday’s fatal shooting.

Judd: “There will be four separate investigations conducted – one by our homicide unit, one by our administrative unit, one by the state attorney’s office – they were called to the scene – and the fourth is the medical examiner’s office.”