Lake Wales Police make arrest in Oct. murder of convenience store clerk

LAKE WALES, Fl. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old Polk County man is facing murder charges in connection with the October 27th shooting death of a Lake Wales convenience store clerk.

Julian William Bird was charged Saturday with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of armed robbery, one count of tampering with evidence and an additional weapons charge. Bird is being held without bond at the Polk County Jail.

According to a Lake Wales Police Department report Mohammed Allam was working at the QP gas station in the 700 block of North Scenic Highway when he was shot and killed during a robbery just after 2 am.

Detectives with the Lake Wales Police Department were following several leads in the case when information led them to the Polk County Jail. Bird, who was arrested on November 30th on unrelated charges, was tied to the crime which investigators say involved two suspects.

The case remains open as detectives continue to look for the unidentified second man.

Bird is no stranger to law enforcement in Polk County. He’s been arrested for than 10 times since 2009 and has served one stint in the state prison system for a conviction on grand theft and burglary charges.

Allam, 48, left behind a wife and two daughters. Sergeant Shawn Smith with LWPD notified the victim’s wife on Bird’s arrest. Arzina Hafsa was in tears as she thanked detectives for their hard work.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Aubrey Davis with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223, Ext. 276. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).