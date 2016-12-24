Golf cart crash victim remembered as a loving mother

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Three families are in mourning after a horrifying holiday tragedy when three people were killed and one injured after an SUV slammed into a golf cart early Saturday morning.

8 On Your Side spoke with the brother of one of the victims, 36-year-old Jennifer Boudreau.

The Boudreau family has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Christmas, but they never expected that one of their loved ones would be taken from them.

“Yeah, it makes you angry, I don’t get to see my sister anymore,” said her brother Jeff Boudreau.

Jennifer was riding in a golf cart with some friends when they were rear-ended by an SUV.

“As we were running up, I saw in their headlights, bodies laying,” said witness Max Roush.

Jennifer was a single mother of an 8 year old son and 7 year old daughter. Within the past year, they moved back home to Spring Hill after spending time in Tennessee. Jeff has savored every moment.

But now this hard-working, adoring mother is gone.

“They pretty much haven’t realized it ‘cuz they’re at such a young age, they don’t realize that mommy’s not coming home. They’re probably going to realize it Christmas morning when mommy is not there when they go to open up Christmas,” said Boudreau.

Jeff is staying strong and supporting his parents during this awful holiday tragedy. And his heart aches for the other victims too.

“It’s sad that something like this happens. Because she’s not the only one with a loss, there are three others, that don’t get to go home for Christmas, their families don’t get to see them,” said Boudreau.

Boudreau hopes people learn from this terrible story: by driving carefully and safely at night.