Stolen bikes in latest smash-and-grab; Free Starbucks; Fiat Chrysler recall SUVs

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Good afternoon! Today is Friday, December 23.

TODAY’S WEATHER
Slightly warmer as a dry front passes through the Tampa Bay area. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
Burglars attempt to steal expensive dirt bikes in Tampa smash and grab. Read more
Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores. Read more
Fiat Chrysler to recall 50K SUVs; engines could stall while driving. Read more
Woman arrested after 22 dead cats found in Florida home. Read more
Parents charged with shooting heroin in Walmart parking lot with 2 kids in car. Read more
Dog electrocuted after chewing on Christmas lights. Read more
Four dirt bikes stolen in latest Lakeland smash-and-go burglary. Read more
DON’T MISS IT
5 tips for throwing a last-minute party. See here

