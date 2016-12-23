Stolen bikes in latest smash-and-grab; Free Starbucks; Fiat Chrysler recall SUVs

Good afternoon! Today is Friday, December 23.
TODAY’S WEATHER
Slightly warmer as a dry front passes through the Tampa Bay area. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Burglars attempt to steal expensive dirt bikes in Tampa smash and grab.
Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores.
Fiat Chrysler to recall 50K SUVs; engines could stall while driving.
Woman arrested after 22 dead cats found in Florida home.
Parents charged with shooting heroin in Walmart parking lot with 2 kids in car.
Dog electrocuted after chewing on Christmas lights.
Four dirt bikes stolen in latest Lakeland smash-and-go burglary.
DON’T MISS IT
5 tips for throwing a last-minute party.