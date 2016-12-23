Sheriffs investigating shooting in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting investigation is underway in Wimauma.

The incident reportedly took place on Mcarthur Road and WFLA News Channel 8 is on the scene.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department said one person was shot multiple times, and killed. This case is now classified as a murder.

Officials also said the shooting is possibly drug related.

