Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Dec. 12 to 16

State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay eateries from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2016. We've listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found:

Bearded Clam Waterfront Restaurant located at 7150 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota

Dec. 12, 2016: Restaurant temporarily closed with 19 violations

Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found.

Dry rodent droppings observed throughout kitchen and storage areas.

Observed 25 dry rodent droppings on top of dish machine.

30 dry rodent droppings found beneath drain boards of dish machine.

15 dry rodent droppings found around baseboard in dry goods storage room.

One dry rodent dropping found on top of a container of sugar in the dry goods storage room.

Dry rodent droppings – too numerous to count- found behind the cook’s line equipment.

20 dry rodent droppings found along the baseboard in the rear prep area of the kitchen.

5 dry rodent droppings found at a hole in the wall at the entrance to the kitchen.

Dry rodent droppings -too numerous to count- found in the electrical room.

Rodent burrow or rodent nesting materials found: Observed excessive insulation protruding from hole in bulging wall at entry to kitchen, with rodent rub marks and dry rodent droppings as well.

Rodent rub marks found in kitchen.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found.

Observed one live roach at steam table on end of cook’s line.

Observed three live roaches in the empty storage drawers on the cook’s line.

Dead roaches found on the premises. Observed: one dead roach on top of plates on the cook’s line, three dead roaches beneath empty storage drawers on the cook’s line, one dead roach found in the handwash sink on the end of the cook’s line.

Dec. 13, 2016: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

El Pollo Loco Mexican Restaurant located at 11612 N. Nebraska Ave. in Tampa

Dec. 12, 2016: Restaurant temporarily closed with 22 violations

Food being prepared outside: cooking pork chops outside back door.

Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.

Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: lettuce 64°, raw chicken 59°, cooked pork 62°, coleslaw 68°, cheese 71° cooked refried beans 72° raw shelled eggs 77°.

Establishment operating with no power without notifying the division.

Stop Sale Order issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse caused by electricity/power outage.

Dec. 17, 2016: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2016.

Stop Sale Order issued for food with mold-like growth: container of ginger roots.

Employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.

Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area: bar, dishwash area.

Self-service salad bar/buffet lacking adequate sneezeguards or other proper protection from contamination.

Potentially hazardous cold food held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: moved to another cooler to chill.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live under ice machine.

All potentially hazardous cold foods in reach-in cooler held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: pasta 50F, chicken 47F, cheese 47F, butter 47F, spaghetti 48F. All food moved to another cooler.

Employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food: beef stored over washed produce.

Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage in direct contact with food.

Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

Food stored in a location that is exposed to splash/dust.

Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler: eggs stored over celery.

Soil residue in food storage containers.

Stop Sale Order issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse: cooked beef at 51 °F, cooked pepper at 45 °F for over 4 hours in non-working drawers under the cook’s line.

Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin.

Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.

All potentially hazardous foods in reach-in cooler held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: ham 46° tamales 47° salsa 46°.

Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area: 2 gnats.

Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation: prep cook in side kitchen making tamales.

Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage in direct contact with food.

Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food.

Working containers of food removed from original container not identified by common name: spices.

Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food.

Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food: chicken stored over sauces.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: Bean sprouts 50 F*, raw beef 50 F*, raw chicken 49 F*, cooked chicken 49 F*, cooked pork 48 F*, bean sprouts 50 F*.

