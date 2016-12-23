Pasco Co. Sheriff’s Office involved in clever ruse to deliver Marine home for holidays

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple got an incredible Christmas gift when the Sheriff’s Office asked them to identity a “lost man who said he lived in their home.”

In a video posted by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies wake up Private First Class Logan Seymour’s mother and stepfather and ask them to come outside to identify the man.

Seymour is a Marine stationed at 29 Palms in California and was advised by his command he would not be able to travel home for Christmas.

Thankfully, the orders changed.

Joe Folz was not expecting to see deputies, bright and early at his door this morning.

“Morning Sir, Sheriff’s office,” said Deputy R. Meagher, in the body camera video.

“The cop is there and he’s like we need you to identify this kid who is trying to get in your home,” Foltz said.

Little did Joe and wife, Deana, know the “kid” Deputy Meagher was referring to was Seymour.

Seymour told his mother last night, his leave was denied and instead he was going to Las Vegas.

“I knew she was going to be up all night crying about it,” he said.

Seymour then makes a few phone calls to some friends, who contact the sheriff’s office to help out with the surprise.

He flew into town Friday morning.

Sticking to the plan, Deputy Meagher convinces both parents to come outside.

“I hear the police, I see the police, so I didn’t what was going on,” said Deana Folz. “It must be Logan, Logan must be here and I’m like Logan’s in Vegas. He would never do this. He knows how upset I would be if he told me his leave was denied.”

Joe and Deana finally walk out and Logan steps out of the patrol car.

Deana runs to her son and hugs him.

“Holidays mean something different for military families and any time we can be reunited on any level in the flesh and just be together, is just extra special,” she said.

“There’s just some people who can’t come home and I respect greatly,” said Seymour. “So, the fact I could home, I’m just beyond grateful for it.”

Seymour had not been home since January. He plans to stay through the New Year.

The sheriff’s office said they “humbly and proudly provided PFC Seymour an escort to his home with all the lights going” to deliver a little ruse to his family, though it was “a little too early.”

“No better holiday gift than that,” Deputy Meagher says in the video. “No better Christmas gift around.”

