Millions pack Florida beaches for Christmas

Sarasota, Fla. (WFLA) – While some Floridians may be dreaming of a white Christmas, many northerners want none of it. They’re packing the beaches this Christmas weekend.

If you came to Lido Beach on this day, you would’ve thought it was the middle of the summer. It was completely packed.

”It’s gorgeous! It’s gorgeous, its hot, its warm it’s the place to be,” said Mark Mueller, visiting from Rhode Island.

AAA says more than 103 million Americans are traveling this holiday season, the highest number on record.

One of the top destinations is Florida. Realtors say the Tampa Bay area is one of the most popular moving destinations in the country, so all that adds up to a lot of beachgoers this Christmas.

Claire Ficca escaped chilly Seattle for our local paradise.

“Its rainy and cold [in Seattle,] nothing like this,” she said.

Many admit, this is very different.

“It’s nice, for sure, good to be outside and stuff but I mean, it’s not the usual Christmas for me at least,” said Daniel Ficca.

But, its all about perspective.

“I think people should enjoy Christmas wherever they are,” said Clarie.

If you think about it, with our beautiful sand, these visitors are still getting a white Christmas.

State officials say well over 85 million people have visited our beautiful state, bolstering our economy with 1.2 million tourism jobs.

Florida beaches are the gift that keeps on giving.

