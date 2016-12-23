Malta: Libyan plane presumed to be hijacked has landed

VALLETTA, Malta (WATE) – The latest on a hijacked Libyan airliner:

6:47 p.m.

Malta International Airport says a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.

A Maltese Ministry of Foreign Affairs communications officer, Etienne Saint John, told CNN that the plane landed “a few minutes ago.”

“Security personnel are on the scene. There is an ongoing meeting at the Prime Minister’s office regarding the plane,” said John.

Flight data from the website flightradar24.com shows the Afriqiyah Airways flight taking off from Sebha in the interior of Libya with a destination of Tripoli, but with a flight path that ends in Malta.

6:36 p.m.

Malta International Airport confirms there is an unlawful interference at the airport. Airport authorities said emergency teams were dispatched.

6:17 p.m.

Authorities in Malta are dealing with the “potential hijack” of a Libyan airliner said to be heading to the country, the prime minister said Friday.

Maltesee Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted that he had been “informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight do Malta.” Muscat said security and emergency operations were standing by.

This is a developing story.