Four dirt bikes stolen in latest Lakeland smash-and-go burglary

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Police department is investigating a burglary where four dirt bikes were stolen from the Fun Bike Center shop.

Police said, video surveillance footage shows a box style truck back up to the front of the business.

Next, seven suspects are seen exiting the back of the truck and breaking the store’s front door and window.

Reportedly the suspects then enter the business and each one took a Kawasaki dirt bike. The suspects proceed to load the bikes into the back of the truck.

Police said footage shows the truck truck leaving the scene of the crime in less than five minutes.

The following dirt bikes were described as stolen:

2017 Kawasaki KX100FHF / Green and White in color

2017 Kawasaki KX252AHF / Green and White in color

2016 Kawasaki KX450HGF / Green and White in color

2016 Kawasaki KX250ZGF / Green and White in color

The Lakeland Police Department wants your help to identify these suspects. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Osterhage at 863-834-6964.

