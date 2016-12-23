Fla. scientists seek meeting with Trump on climate change

MIAMI (AP) – A group of Florida scientists has written a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, asking for a meeting to discuss climate change while he is at his Florida home for the Christmas holiday.
The Miami Herald reported Friday that the 10 scientists from Florida’s largest universities sent the letter this week asking for a meeting.
Florida is one of the states most affected by rising sea levels.
Trump has put forth Cabinet nominees who deny climate change, while at the same he has met with former Vice President Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, two of the most famous advocates of addressing climate change concerns.
The scientists made a similar request to Gov. Rick Scott two years ago, and the governor met with them.
