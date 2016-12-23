Man driving truck dies after accident with train in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man died Friday in a train versus truck accident in Hillsborough County.

Around 2:13 p.m. a CSX train traveling northbound along Paul Buckman Highway approached a private drive, which isn’t controlled by crossing arms. The area “is well posted for drivers to notice before crossing the railroad tracks,” a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

The victim, Nicholas Benigni, was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra. Benigni was driving westbound on the private road. Investigators said he pulled into the train’s path.

“The train applied its brakes and traveled approximately one half mile north until it came to a stop. Benigni died on scene,” the spokesperson said.