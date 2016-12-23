Crews battle 3-alarm hotel fire in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Dozens of people were evacuated from a Kissimmee hotel that caught fire early Friday morning.
Osceola County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Danny McAvoy said it’s not clear what sparked the blaze at the Unno Boutique Hotel.
McAvoy said the fire started in an area of the hotel that wasn’t occupied. He also said the building had been under construction.
Aerial video shows flames burning through the roof in one corner of the two-story building. About 80 people were evacuated from the hotel.
Firefighters from neighboring fire departments have been called to help contain the fire.
