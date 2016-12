Christmas Eve store hours

(WFLA) – If you have last-minute shopping to do, we’ve got you covered. Offers.com compiled a list of store hours for Dec. 23 and 24 – Christmas Eve.

Before going to shop, we suggest confirming these hours with your local stores.

Here are store hours for Friday and Christmas Eve:

Apple Store: Dec. 23 & 24 – 9 p.m. close

Banana Republic: Dec. 23 – check with your local store; Dec. 24 – 6 p.m. close

Barnes and Noble: Dec. 23 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barneys New York: Dec. 23 – check with your local store; Dec. 24 – 5 p.m. close

Bealls: Dec. 23 – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Dec. 24. – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Belk: Dec. 23 – 8 a.m. to midnight; Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: Dec. 23 – 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale: Dec. 23 – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela’s: Dec. 23 – normal hours; Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costco: Dec. 23 – 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fry’s: Dec. 23 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gap: Dec. 23 – check with your local store; Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: Check with your local store

H&M: Dec. 23 – normal hours; Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ikea: Dec. 23 – normal hours; Dec. 24 – 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

JCPenney: Dec. 23 – 8 a.m. open, check with your local store for closing time; Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. open, check with your local store for closing time

Kohl’s: Dec. 23 – open 24 hours; Dec. 24 – 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: Dec. 23 – check with your local store; Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nordstrom: Dec. 23 – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Navy: Dec. 23 – 7 a.m. to midnight; Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patagonia: Dec. 23 – check with your local store; Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Dec. 23 – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tractor Supply Company: Dec. 23 – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Dec. 24 – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Dec. 23 – check with your local store; Dec. 24 – 6 p.m. close