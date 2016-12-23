Carlson has 2 goals as Capitals shut out Lightning 4-0

WASHINGTON – John Carlson scored two goals, Alex Ovechkin added another and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots for his third shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the short-handed Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Friday night.

Carlson’s two goals came in the first period – his second two-goal game – and second two-goal period. The first one beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy 55 seconds into the game. His second, and third of the season, came at 15:42.

Ovechkin scored his 15th goal midway through the second period.

Marcus Johansson, who had just emerged from the penalty box for interfering with Vasilevskiy, scored his 13th goal at 8:33 of the third period. That prompted Lightning coach Jon Cooper to take out Vasilevskiy and insert Kristers Gudlevskis.

